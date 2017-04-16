Liverpool set to battle Bayern for Dortmund star – report

Liverpool are reportedly facing a summer battle with Bayern Munich to grab teenage sensation Christian Pulisic.

The 18-year-old has been linked with Jurgen Klopp’s side before and is rated as one of the best young talents in world football.

According to the Daily Mirror, former BVB boss Klopp wants the player at Anfield, but faces competition from Dortmund’s rivals Bayern Munich.

Klopp is keen to be reunited with a player who he had a hand in signing before he left Dortmund.

The report claims that Tottenham are also in the hunt for Pulisic, and states that Dortmund are always willing to listen to offers.

The bidding is expected to start upwards of £30million, and although BVB don’t want to sell their prized star, they may be forced to cash in.

Manchester United have also scouted Pulisic, who has recently established himself as a star of the USA national team.