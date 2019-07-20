Liverpool set to beat Leeds in race for France U19 defensive starlet

Liverpool are closing in on a deal to sign for France U19 international Enzo Valentim, according to the latest reports.

The only newcomer in the Reds’ squad during the transfer window has been 17-year-old Dutch defender Sepp Van Den Berg, and Klopp does not expect that situation to change significantly.

He recently told liverpoolfc.com: “We are pretty relaxed in that, we will see what’s coming up.

“How I said, it will not be the biggest transfer window of LFC; we invested a lot in the team in the last two years, I would say. We cannot spend every year in the same manner.

“People talk about it like, ‘now another £300million or £200million’. There are maybe only two clubs in the world – it looks in the moment like Barcelona and (Real) Madrid can do the same – (Manchester) City and PSG that can do it every year.”

However, a move for another young player to help bolster the club’s pool of talent for the future has not been ruled out, and Valentim is the latest youngster to be linked with a move to Anfield.

The 18-year-old currently players for Ligue 2 side Stade Reims, where he has made 36 appearances for the senior team having emerged from their reserve squad.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have been monitoring the player for some time and are hoping to get a deal tied up amid interest from Championship sides Stoke City and Leeds United.

The right-back would be the third signing for the Reds’ development squad this summer, after Van den Berg and 16-year-old Harvey Elliott.

