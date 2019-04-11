Liverpool set to gazump Man Utd by signing deal worth over £750m

Liverpool are set to blow rivals Manchester United out of the water by signing the biggest kit deal in Premier League history, a report claims.

The Reds have been successful on the field so far this season, with Jurgen Klopp’s side currently embroiled in a title race and seemingly well set to reach to final four of the Champions League.

Their fortunes on the pitch may help them off it, as ESPN claim that the Anfield club are closing in on a new agreement with Nike which will see the sportswear company become their new kit manufacturers.

The deal will be the biggest in Premier League history and is said to be worth more than the £750million deal between Adidas and Manchester United.

Liverpool reportedly also held talks with Adidas, who have made kits for the Merseyside giants in each of the last four decades, as well as Puma – however it seems Nike are the most serious candidate.

Barcelona still have the biggest kit deal in world football, as they penned a 10-year, £100m-a-year deal with Nike, which eclipsed the £98m that Real Madrid earn annually.