Joaquin Ardaiz: Has been impressing back in his homeland

Liverpool are likely to miss out in the battle to sign Uruguay youngster Joaquin Ardaiz, according to reports.

The Sun claims that the Merseyside club has been scouting the 17-year-old during his rise through the ranks at Montevideo-based club side Danubio.

However, it is understood that the striker would prefer an initial move to a smaller club in continental Europe despite reported interest from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

Ardaiz, who has a London-based agent, is a big Liverpool supporter and watches their matches on the TV in his homeland.

“I like Chelsea and Liverpool. I love the Premier League and want to play here,” told The Sun over the summer.

“I watch lots of games and like the Manchester derby when you feel the atmosphere.

“People have said I have similar characteristics to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“I’ve been working very hard on the physical side of my game to get to England.”

Jurgen Klopp’s side could go top of the standings when they face Manchester United in their next Premier League match on Monday.