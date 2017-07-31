Liverpool to miss out after expressing interest in Portugal talent

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly expressed an interest in Renato Sanches – but looks set to miss out after ruling out the chance to sign the player on loan.

The Bayern Munich teenager is now on the verge of joining AC Milan, despite rival interest from Chelsea.

But SportBild claim that Klopp was interested in acquiring the 19-year-old who struggled during his maiden campaign with Bayern last season.

According to the German outlet, the Liverpool boss was keen in a permanent deal for Sanches, but did not want to improve the Portuguese midfielder during a loan stint – only to send him back to Munich a better player.

Klopp is not a fan of the loan system and is always reluctant to send his own players away to learn different tactics from other managers.

Sanches now looks bound for Milan, with his Portuguese teammate Joao Mario, who plays for Inter Milan, advising him to move to the city.

“We spoke after Thursday’s game [between Inter and Bayern Munich in Singapore],” said Mario.

“He is young and strong, so I understand that he wants to play consistently and there is a lot of competition for places at Bayern.

“I told him that if he goes to Milan, he’ll find a great club and I’d have another friend in the city.”

Sanches moved to Bayern from Benfica only 12 months ago but the 19-year-old has struggled for a regular starting spot under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

He made just 17 appearances in the Bundesliga last season and Rummenigge says Chelsea are one of a number of teams keen on the Portugese teenager.

The player has also been linked with a move to Manchester United in the past, but they are yet to make any firm approaches for the player this summer.