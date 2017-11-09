Liverpool set to miss out as Juventus open talks for Italy U21 star

Juventus have contacted Cagliari over a deal for one of their highly-rated young players amid claims Liverpool are plotting a move for the €20million-rated star.

Nicolo Barella, a 20-year-old midfielder, has been attracting rave reviews this season, having become a regular in their side since making his debut two years ago.

The Italy Under-21 player has also been watched by AC Milan and Roma, while Liverpool were also reported to have been impressed when sending scouts to check on his progress.

However, with demand for Barella increasing, it’s claimed Cagliari are already preparing for his departure, despite public suggesting any offers for their young star would not be welcomed.

However, according to Calciomercato, Juventus have already made an enquiry with their Serie A rivals though remain some way off agreeing a deal.

Cagliari value Barella at a minimum of €20million, though the report claims Juventus could try and offer their Serie A rivals one or two players – possibly on loan – in an effort to win the race for his signature.

Juventus are keen to build a young Italian core at their club and see Barella as an important acquisition, so are therefore trying to get the deal done now ahead of their rivals.

Cagliari are currently 14th in Serie A with 12 points from their 12 games.

Like our dedicated Liverpool Facebook page.