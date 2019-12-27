Liverpool are reportedly in advanced negotiations with two Brazilian sides over the permanent transfer away from the club of Allan Rodrigues de Souza.

The 22-year-old moved to Anfield in the summer of 2015 for a fee of £500,000 – but struggled to make an impact at Anfield with the Brazilian yet to make a senior appearance for the Reds.

And following a string of loans in Europe, Allan looked like he was unlikely to fulfil his early promise as his career failed to get off the ground; that is until a move back to his homeland with Fluminense saw the player capture the best form of his career and ensure something of a transfer scramble for his services.

The player moved to the Rio de Janiero club in February 2019, initially on a half-season loan, but having seen his deal extended until the end of the season, Allan now finds himself very much a man in demand after a string of impressive displays.

And with the player’s Anfield contract due to expire in summer 2020, Liverpool are keen to offload Allan in the January window to ensure they at least see some return on their initial investment.

Earlier this month, Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt claimed his side were in talks over a permanent deal, with a contract having already been agreed with the player.

“Liverpool show no interest in renewing the loan, just in selling,” Bittencourt stated, before then claiming his side would need to find a “formula” to match the Reds’ terms.

Since then, however, it’s reported in the Brazilian media that Sao Paulo were readying an approach to come in for Allan, with the midfielder having previously played under their manager Fernando Diniz.

However, according to Globo Esporte, Liverpool are now in talks to sell the player to both Fluminense and a new suitor in the shape of Atletico Mineiro.

As per the report, Fluminense have submitted a fee “within the club’s financial reality” up front, while also including 50% sell-on clause to Liverpool.

Miniero, meanwhile, are said to bid R$12million (£2.27m) which although not looking like much, would still see Liverpool more than quadruple their initial investment on the player.

And with Liverpool having no interest in using Allan any time soon, nor with the club unlikely to secure a work permit for that to happen, a move elsewhere looks to be in all parties best interests.

