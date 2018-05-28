Liverpool set to start talks this week to land £60m midfield playmaker

Liverpool are reportedly ready to step up their efforts to sign Lyon captain Nabil Fekir in a potential £60million deal this week.

The France international, who is heading to the World Cup this summer, has been the subject of plenty of transfer speculation over the last six months – with Chelsea also said to be keen on the 24-year-old.

However, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has identified Fekir as a key man to bolster a central midfield that struggled to match up with the outstanding Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in the Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.

Naby Keita will complete his move from RB Leipzig in the coming weeks and the potential addition of Fekir would give Liverpool a dynamic new look in their midfield.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

The report on Goal claims that Fekir would welcome a switch to Merseyside, although he told TV1 on Sunday that the deal was “not close”.

Liverpool are ready to spend big this summer as they still have money in the bank from the sale of Philippe Coutinho in January and Fekir is a major target.

Key to success next season will also be the club’s stance over leading scorer and Player of the Season Mo Salah, who is sure to attract some huge bids from some of Europe’s biggest hitters this summer.

While, Klopp is also said to be looking to improve his defence after joining the race to sign a top Bundesliga defender.

More from Planet Sport:

Kyle Edmund feeling well-prepared for first round French Open clash (Tennis365)

11 players who are retiring this summer: Carrick, Motta, Forssell, Arca… (Planet Football)