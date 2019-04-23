Liverpool set unthinkable price for Atletico Madrid target Grujic
Liverpool will reportedly ask for an incredible fee for midfielder Marko Grujic, following interest from Atletico Madrid as they aim to replace the in-demand Rodri.
Grujic has been outstanding during his loan spell at Hertha Berlin, becoming a firm favourite with the fans at the Olympiastadion.
The Serbian has expressed a desire to stay at the Bundesliga club beyond the end of the current campaign, although it remains to be seen if he has a long-term future at Anfield.
Reports on Tuesday claim that Hertha are not the only club keen on the 23-year-old, with the Telegraph stating that Atletico are considering Grujic as a replacement for £60million Man City target Rodri.
The Merseysiders, however, are believed to value the player at a whopping €40million (£34.6m), which would make him the fifth-most expensive sale in the club’s history – just ahead of former striker Christian Benteke (£32m).
At this stage, it’s unclear whether the LaLiga giants will be put off that figure – having already spent €60m to sign Thomas Lemar last summer and €65m on Diego Costa’s return a year earlier.
Liverpool appear to have gotten good value for their fringe stars in recent windows, with sporting director Michael Edwards raking in £32m for Benteke, while Danny Ings (£20m), Dominic Solanke (£19m), Jordon Ibe (£15m), Danny Ward (£12.5m) and Brad Smith (£6m) have all been sold for relatively high fees.
