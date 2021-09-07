Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has convinced the club to make a huge push for a Barcelona star he sees as the future of their midfield, according to a report.

Following Georginio Wijnaldum’s free transfer exit and subsequent switch to PSG, the Reds were fully expected to sign a replacement for the Dutchman. However, the Reds kept their powder dry and instead only signed defender Ibrahima Konate.

And despite a number of big-name stars being linked, including Florian Neuhaus, Klopp instead opted to afford more chances to the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Harvey Elliott.

However, there is a school of thought that states Klopp still wants to bolster his midfield options. As such, they are reportedly eyeing a fresh move to sign Brighton’s Yves Bissouma.

But OK Diario journalist Eduardo Inda appeared on El Chiringuito (via Sport Witness) to state the name of Liverpool’s true target. And the journalist claims the Reds are plotting an ambitious move for Barcelona star Pedri in a potentially-explosive deal.

“Liverpool and City want the most spectacular promise of Spain and European football: Pedri. His contract expires at the end of June, although Barcelona have an automatic renewal clause.”

OK Diario adds to Inda’s comments by claiming that Liverpool boss Klopp is ‘in love’ with Pedri. They state the German appreciates the ‘style, pace and vision’ of the midfielder, claiming he’s convinced his bosses the star would be a ‘perfect fit’ at Anfield.

The report continued by saying that Liverpool are prepared to pay €100m (£86m) for Pedri. That fee would shatter the £75m record fee paid to Southampton for Virgil van Dijk back in December 2018.

Pedri is regarded as one of world football’s most promising stars. Barcelona paid Las Palmas just an initial €5m to bring Pedri to the Camp Nou back in 2020.

However, given their current financial state, they would find it near impossible to reject an offer of such magnitude.

Rio Ferdinand blown away by Pedri

One man who is a big fan of the young midfielder is former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand.

The 18-year-old was a major highlight for Spain during their run to the Euro 2020 semi-finals before they lost to Italy in on penalties at Wembley.

Despite his tender age, Pedri showed his full range of passing and was outstanding in the loss to the Italians.

And Ferdinand was left shocked at just how good the Barcelona star is.

“Pedri has been exhilarating at times with his vision and passing,” said Ferdinand.

“The way he receives the ball all the time. His head is up. Receiving it on the half-turn, it comes so naturally to him.

“He seems to have that natural ability and awareness where people are. The running is good. But the little bits of skill here and there separates him.

“Tight areas ‘give it to me, I don’t care because I can get out and I can probably put it through your legs as well. Not a problem’. Great player to watch.”

