Liverpool star vows to ‘be the difference’ after dropping another exit hint

Liverpool attacker Sheyi Ojo has insisted the time is now to make a genuine impact in first-team football before dropping another exit hint.

Ojo, 24, was recently loaned out for the seventh time when leaving for Millwall on transfer deadline day. The tricky winger was once a highly-rated prospect in Liverpool’s system, though first-team opportunities have been sorely lacking.

Indeed, Ojo has not played for the Reds since an FA Cup outing in early 2017. Instead, loan spells in France, Scotland and the Championship have materialised.

Liverpool have a recent history of selling their academy graduates on for sizeable fees. The likes of Ki-Jana Hoever, Rhian Brewster and Harry Wilson have all generated significant sums to put towards their rare transfer splashes.

Ojo could yet walk that path once his stint at Millwall concludes, but Ojo first has his sights set on taking his game to the next level.

“I’ve played quite a few games already but I think, especially this season, it’s time for me to really kick on now and show what I can really do”, he told Millwall’s official website.

“Step up and be the difference. A lot of players and managers have said that about me in the past and I feel like it’s time to really step into that light. Be the difference and try and help Millwall the best that I can.”

Ojo went on to insist a successful stint at The Den will put him in a “strong position” next season when returning to Liverpool. However, he did hint he fully expects his long-term future will likely be away from Anfield.

“I feel like that would put me in a strong position hopefully for next season, going back to Liverpool, and move on from there,” concluded Ojo.

Ojo relieved at “crazy” late transfer

“It was crazy for me because it was my first deadline day sort of moment”, he admitted, when speaking about the deal.

“We spoke on the phone [before the move] and [manager Gary Rowett] said he really likes me as a player and has watched me for a couple of years now.

“He said he just wants to give me the platform to express myself and show what I can do.

“At the end of the day, the most important thing is to play football and that’s obviously why I’ve decided to come here.”

