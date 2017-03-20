Liverpool should sell ‘inconsistent’ Coutinho, claims Collymore

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore says Jurgen Klopp should sell Philippe Coutinho because he is a “six-games-a-season player”.

Coutinho has struggled to match his early season performances for the Reds having returned from injury in January.

The 24-year-old has scored just once in his last 15 games in all competitions and his form since the turn of the year has been a million miles away from the performances he was putting in last year.

The Brazil star, who has recently signed a new five-year contract worth £75,000 a week, has collected seven goals and seven assists – the majority of which came before his six-week lay-off in December and January.

Coutinho was been heavily linked with Real Madrid with a report from Don Balon claiming the playmaker had knocked back Zinedine Zidane’s men and is holding out for an offer from Barcelona.

And Collymore told his Boylesport column the club would be wise to listen to such an offer if it did materialise.

“Coutinho is a great six-games-a-season player, when we all salute his little genius, goals and creativity and I know he’s been injured but I’m just not sure Liverpool will ever be able to hang their hat on him to guarantee big performances week in week out,” said Collymore

“The fact Lallana and Mane have kicked on under Klopp so much more than the little Brazilian tells my intuition that if one of the Iberian giants were to tickle the Reds fancy, even having signed a bumper contract and get a more dominating physical presence, like Mane in that attacking three.

“Controversial I know but Phil just isn’t that consistent!”

Collymore also says he is not convinced by Liverpool’s back four and is convinced they need to sign a left-back.

“Still not convinced about any of the back four to take the step up to keep enough clean sheets to make a concerted title challenge next season.

“Matip is decent but not a commanding presence yet, Milner will always be a great team player but if we accept Moreno is surplus to requirements and Joe Gomez is a work in progress the Anfield cheque book must come out for a good left-back,” he added.