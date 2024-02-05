Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool to sign perfect Salah replacement as Barcelona snub emerges; Tottenham leapfrog Man Utd in race for exciting winger

Liverpool want to sign a former Manchester City player to replace Mohamed Salah, Tottenham have taken the lead in the race for a Manchester United, Man City and Chelsea target and Joao Cancelo could join Barcelona permanently – all in Monday’s edition of Euro Paper Talk.

LIVERPOOL PURSUE DEAL FOR LEROY SANE

Mohamed Salah is expected to receive more offers from Saudi Arabia at the end of the season.

The Egypt international was the subject of a huge £150m bid from Al-Ittihad last summer, as Saudi Pro League officials want to make him the poster boy of their competition.

Salah’s contract will expire in 2025 and Liverpool will likely sell him at the end of the season if they receive another big offer, despite his importance to the team

Liverpool have already drawn up a list of targets to replace him. One player who has been heavily linked with the Merseyside giants for several weeks is Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane.

The 28-year-old joined the Bundesliga champions from Man City for £44m (£51m with add-ons) and has become one of their most important players.

Sane has been in excellent form again this season, scoring eight goals and making 11 assists in 20 league appearances so far. Statistically, he is one of the most prolific wingers in the world.

Liverpool have already ‘made moves’ for former Man City star

As stated by Spanish outlet Sport, Sane has less than 18 months remaining on his contract with Bayern, who are keen for him to sign an extension.

Barcelona have ‘identified Sane as a key target’ as they aim to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

The report also confirms that Liverpool have ‘made moves for the winger in recent months to try and secure his services this summer.’

Sane has allegedly ‘decided against’ joining Barcelona, but a return to the Premier League with Liverpool ‘is not ruled out.’

Bayern are still working hard on tying the former Man City man down to a new deal, however, so the Reds will have to try and convince him not to put pen to paper at the German club.

If Sane hasn’t signed a new deal by the summer, they are expected to be at the front of the queue for his signature.

BARCA TO SIGN MAN CITY LOANEE, EX-CHELSEA MAN PERMANENTLY

Barcelona are ‘working’ on negotiations for permanent deals for Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo and former Chelsea star Joao Felix. (Sport)

Man Utd’s lack of January business suggests Erik ten Hag may be sacked before the start of next season. (Valentijn Driessen)

Eintracht Frankfurt have not registered 26-year-old Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, who is on loan from Man Utd, for their Europa Conference League squad. (Sky Germany)

Former Man Utd attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard will undertake a medical on Monday ahead of joining South Korean club FC Seoul.

Napoli director Mauro Meluso says Liverpool-linked midfielder Piotr Zielinski, 29, was left out of their Champions League squad for football reasons rather than revenge for his reported move to Inter Milan this summer. (DAZN, via Football Italia)

Zielinski is inclined to accept Inter Milan’s proposal of a three-year deal, with the option for a fourth. (Rudy Galetti)

TOTTENHAM TAKE THE LEAD IN ROONY RACE

Roony Bardghji is expected to leave FC Copenhagen this summer amid interest from Tottenham, Man Utd, Arsenal, Man City and Chelsea. Spurs are currently leading the race for the young winger. (Bold.dk)

Atalanta have slapped a €50m (approx. £43m) price tag on Teun Koopmeiners amid interest from Liverpool and Juventus. (Marco Conterio)

Fulham are still pushing to sign Stuttgart forward Silas Katompa Mvumpa. They were linked with him late in the January window but prioritised a loan deal for Armando Broja. (Florian Plettenberg)

West Ham are still ‘in the picture’ to sign Genoa forward Albert Gudmundsson after making moves for him in the January window. (Tutto Juve)

AC Milan are interested in signing Nicolo Zaniolo, who is currently on loan with Aston Villa from Galatasaray. (TuttoMercatoWeb)

Newcastle and Crystal Palace scouts have been keeping a close eye on Matias Soule, with the Juventus defender impressing on loan with Frosinone. (Tuttosport)

Former Germany manager Hansi Flick is learning Spanish. He is keen on replacing Barcelona boss Xavi next season. (Christian Falk)

