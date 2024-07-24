Liverpool signing ‘blitz’ incoming, as major star may be replaced in one of many impending deals

Arne Slot has a player in mind to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold with

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to make a late-window ‘signing blitz’, and are advancing on multiple deals, one of which could be a replacement for a major star.

The Reds are yet to make a single signing this summer. A year ago, they brought in four players: Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szboboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

Those four signings eased the midfield exodus that Liverpool had undergone.

And while new boss Arne Slot is eager to make improvements, it’s not especially clear that any one area should be prioritised over another.

He is, however, interested in making signings in quite a few areas, with links to stars in each position surfacing since he took the job.

And a lot of the signings could be made in a cluster at the back end of the window.

According to Football Insider, talks are advancing on multiple deals at the moment.

It is not especially clear who will be signed, and when confirmation will come of the transfers.

Liverpool signing ‘blitz’ incoming

However, it’s said a ‘late-window signing blitz’ is incoming.

Moves for a wide forward, centre-back and defensive-midfielder are all alluded to.

And though it’s not clear which of those will come first, the report states the fact nobody has been signed this summer is about to change.

And a separate report states a right-back move could also be one of those late moves.

Alexander-Arnold replacement a potential late move

Indeed, Caught Offside states that while Trent Alexander-Arnold is in talks with Liverpool over a new contract, given his current deal runs out next summer, there is a contingency plan in place for if that doesn’t come to fruition.

It’s said that should there be any delay in reaching an agreement, or if he makes it clear he will not pen a new deal, the Reds will go after former Slot disciple Lutsharel Geetruida.

The right-back was electric for Feyenoord last term, returning nine goals and five assists in all competitions, followed by reports of heavy Liverpool interest.

Given Alexander-Arnold is firmly on the radar of Real Madrid, there’s a chance his head is turned, and Geertruida is pursued properly.

