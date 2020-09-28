Jurgen Klopp goes public with recruitment plans for final week

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said he is content with his central defensive options with the transfer window set to close next week.

Dejan Lovren was sold to Zenit St Petersburg in the summer and the German coach has yet to replace the experienced Croatian. And, according to Klopp, he has no intention of entering the transfer market in the last week of the window.

Klopp has said he is satisfied with Liverpool’s central defensive options and will only move into the market if a fresh injury problem arises.

The Reds boss has already used Fabinho at centre-back against Chelsea last week. While he handed Rhys Williams his debut against Lincoln on Thursday with Joe Gomez and Joel Matip both injured.

Gomez is expected to return against Arsenal and partner Virgil van Dijk against Arsenal.

The Liverpool gaffer has also been boosted by the rise of Billy Koumetio, 17, and Klopp appears to have no qualms about using the talented youngsters that are emerging at Anfield.

Klopp said: “I don’t expect a lot to happen to be honest. You think you are well covered, we have three absolutely top centre-halves, young players in line, Fabinho at the back if you want and then all of a sudden three players are out for a few days and that is not nice.

“But you cannot solve that in the transfer market. That is just not possible.

“We will not even try if nothing more serious happens. I hope we don’t have to try that. If the situation stays like it is at the moment then there will be nothing. All the rest, we are in quite a good place squad-wise and what the outgoings will be I have no idea at the moment. We will see.”

Thiago worry

Klopp meanwhile, could be without Thiago and Alisson against Arsenal. Both missed training over the weekend and could join Jordan Henderson, Matip and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the stands.

Klopp will be hoping to give the Spain star his full debut after he was eased into the action against 10-man Chelsea.

Klopp added: “The Chelsea game was the perfect game for him because it was not about getting used to each other.

“He could play in the centre and play from one side to the other and chip the ball behind, stuff like this.

“These are things which are easy for him but it will not always be like this. Thiago knows that.

“We have to fine-tune things and that will take time. There will be some games where we may say we are not there yet. That is the reason why he did not play at Lincoln.

“We wanted to use Friday’s session to take a step in the right direction in training and work on some things with him.”

