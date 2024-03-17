Liverpool size up Dutch forward Man Utd could swap Sancho for, but Arsenal move already greenlit

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are all circling over Borussia Dortmund attacker Donyell Malen, though the player himself has already given the thumbs up to the Gunners.

The Dutch international, 25, is expected to be granted permission to leave Dortmund in the summer. Malen has been among Dortmund’s stand-outs in what’s been a difficult campaign for the German giant. The right-footed winger has notched 13 goals and four assists across all competitions this term.

But with Dortmund struggling to qualify for next year’s Champions League, BILD claimed earlier in March that a squad reset is on the horizon.

Malen is among their most saleable assets and per BILD, the Dutchman can leave for a fee in the region of €40m-€50m.

Now, according to BILD chief Christian Falk, England’s heavyweights are ready to pounce.

Taking to X, Falk wrote: “Liverpool is interested in Donyell Malen. Also Man Utd is still interested, a swap deal with Jadon Sancho is an option.

“Arsenal are [also] watching the offensive player.”

Malen is contracted to Dortmund until 2026, meaning they’re in a decent position to hold out for their target valuation.

Liverpool’s interest may hinge on whether Mohamed Salah is lured to Saudi Arabia. If Salah stays, there doesn’t appear to be any great need to add Malen to their forward ranks too.

A swap deal involving Sancho – as Falk mentioned – would kill two birds with one stone for the Red Devils.

Sancho was loaned back to Dortmund in January and after a slow start, is beginning to rediscover his form.

Sancho produced his best display of the season last week when scoring in Dortmund’s 2-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven.

The goal settled the nerves and put Dortmund on their way to qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Champions League. It may also play a part in emboldening Dortmund to re-sign Sancho next season.

However, according to Malen himself, it’s a return to Arsenal that seems to be his preferred outcome.

Malen wants Arsenal

Malen spent two years on Arsenal’s books as a youth player between 2015-17. A desire to play first-team football straight away resulted in Malen leaving for PSV Eindhoven before he was later sold to Dortmund.

When speaking to Dutch outlet Voetbalzone earlier this month, Malen declared he wishes to play for Arsenal again.

“I think, because I played in England as a youth, it is a dream to play in the Premier League,” said the winger. “I think that is a beautiful dream.”

Asked specifically about a return to Arsenal, Malen added: “Yes I would [return]. I wanted Arsenal [as a teenager], my favourite club.

“I played there in my youth, I really wanted to break through there. Every now and then in a football career there are points at which you just have to make a decision.

“Yes, I was training with the first team, and I was 17, 18 at the time and I did make steps in the right direction, but I thought I had to just play professional football.

“I also saw my teammates playing professional football while I was still playing youth football and I knew [leaving] was the right thing to do.”

An Arsenal transfer thus looks there for the making, though Man Utd and Liverpool cannot be discounted.

