Liverpool slap €100m price tag on Coutinho after PSG enquiry

PSG have reportedly been told they must pay €100m for Philippe Coutinho after they made an enquiry about the Liverpool star.

The Ligue 1 side are reportedly eyeing a summer move for the Brazil international, but have been quoted a price of around £82million according to the Sunday Mirror.

Coutinho has also been linked with a move to Barcelona, but the report claims that they are not expected to make a move in the short term.

The former Inter Milan midfielder scored 13 goals in the Premier League for Liverpool last season.

The 25-year-old also put pen to paper on a new deal earlier in the year, making him the club’s top earner.

“I signed this new contract to stay here for a few more years because it’s a great honour for me,” he stated after signing the contract.

“It gives me great happiness because I was welcomed here with open arms by everyone at the club and the supporters right from my first day. I am very thankful to this football club for everything.”