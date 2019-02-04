Liverpool slip up in title race as West Ham hold Reds to draw

Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League was cut to just three points as West Ham earned a 1-1 draw against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The result means the Reds could (temporarily) slip back to second for the first time since December if Manchester City can beat Everton on Wednesday.

Liverpool took the lead after 22 minutes, although the goal wasn’t without a hint of controversy. Adam Lallana – making a rare start for the Reds – did brilliantly to beat a number of opponents on the right wing, before passing forward to James Milner. Milner was clearly in an offside position but it wasn’t spotted by the linesman, and the midfielder crossed for Sadio Mane to tap home.

It didn’t take long for West Ham to get back on level terms though, with Michail Antonio finishing off a clever free kick routine just six minutes later to make it 1-1.

Chances kept coming for either side and Declan Rice was millimeters away from giving West Ham the lead when he headed wide just before half-time.

Liverpool were struggling for fluency a little towards the beginning of the second half, although Mohamed Salah did have a couple of half-chances.

Jurgen Klopp then withdrew Lallana to bring Xherdan Shaqiri on as he looked to shake things up and inspire new life into his side.

However, it was West Ham who had the next major chance, as Mark Noble fired over from inside the box after Felipe Anderson had worked the ball into the area.

The hosts then made some changes of their own, with former Reds striker Andy Carroll among those introduced to the action, in place of Javier Hernandez.

In the end though, the outcome of the game stayed the same, with the Hammers fully deserving their point.

More to follow…