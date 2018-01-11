Liverpool spring surprise by agreeing deal to sign Real Betis defender

Liverpool have agreeing a deal to sign Real Betis left-back Riza Durmisi, according to reports in the Spanish media.

InformaBetis claim the Reds have held talks with the Seville-based club this move over a move for the player and it’s claimed a deal has been agreed, with the player set to move to Anfield in the summer.

The 24-year-old has excelled at Los Verdiblancos since joining from Brondby in the summer of 2016 and has been on Jurgen Klopp’s radar since moving to La Liga.

Klopp, with the £142million Philippe Coutinho windfall burning a hole in his pocket, is looking to address Liverpool’s left-back options, despite summer signing Andrew Robertson recently winning favour with the German boss.

However, it’s suggested Klopp is ready to part with Alberto Moreno at the end of the season, and wants to bring in a replacement – and it seems Durmisi is that man.

