Mo Salah has scored 17 goals in his last 17 home games against London sides and will look to add to that fantastic strike-rate against Spurs on Wednesday night.

The Anfield clash could be one of the defining games of the season. Tottenham and Liverpool are the top two in the table, both having won 25 points from 12 games.

The duo have the chance to stretch further clear of Manchester City and Chelsea, who stumbled on Tuesday night.

Chelsea took the lead but lost 2-1 at Wolves. And Manchester City could only manage a 1-1 home draw with lowly West Brom.

A win for either Liverpool or Spurs would put them six clear of Chelsea and eight in front of City. Pep Guardiola’s men would have a game in hand.

Liverpool have plundered 18 goals in their six home Premier League games this season. They’ve won all of them.

Goals have come from a variety of sources but Spurs will do well to keep a particular eye on Reds frontman Salah.

The Egyptian has broken numerous scoring records since his move from Roma.

And his streak of 17 goals in his last 17 home games versus London opposition shows just what a potent force he is at Anfield.

This season he’s scored 13 times in 17 games for Liverpool, netting in each of his last three. That tally includes a home hat-trick in the 4-3 win over Leeds.

Salah has also scored seven times against Spurs during his career.

In this fixture last year, he bagged the winner from the spot in a 2-1 triumph. And, of course, Reds fans will fondly remember his early penalty in the 2019 Champions League final. That set Liverpool on the way to a 2-0 win and their sixth European Cup success.

The 28-year-old also scored twice against Spurs in a 2-2 Anfield draw in 2018.

Mourinho’s powers against Liverpool have waned

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho famously played a part in denying Liverpool the title in 2013/14.

The then Chelsea boss brought his side to Anfield with the Reds on the brink of glory under Brendan Rodgers.

But in a game remembered for Steven Gerrard’s infamous slip, Chelsea won 2-0 and delivered a fatal blow.

Overall, Mourinho has won more games (12) than he’s lost (8) in 29 head-to-heads with Liverpool.

However, his hold over the Merseysiders has started to weaken. Mourinho has managed just one win in his last eight encounters with Liverpool.

That includes a 1-0 home loss in the most recent meeting. The last time he brought a team to Anfield, Liverpool beat his Manchester United side 3-1.