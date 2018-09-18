Liverpool, Spurs, Man City target makes astronomical wage demands

Liverpool, Barcelona, Man City and Tottenham have learnt that Adrien Rabiot is looking ever more likely to leave PSG next summer – but signing him could prove far more pricey than initially expected.

The midfielder missed on a place in the France’s World Cup squad and reports in France claim he wants to move on from PSG to step out of the shadows of some of his more illustrious colleagues.

PSG are desperate to get the player, out of contract next summer, to commit to a new deal, with Thomas Tuchel outlining his importance to his side.

But respected French outlet Paris United claims Rabiot’s relationship with the club’s sporting director Antero Henrique has reached the point of no return, with the midfielder once again refusing to sign a new deal and confirming his intentions to move on.

But with a number of European powerhouses all linked with a move for the player, it’s claimed signing him – despite the fact he’ll be available on a free transfer – will not come cheap.

Furthermore, Mundo Deportivo claims Rabiot is demanding wages of €10million per season, which works out at £170,000 a week. In addition, they say Rabiot is also looking for a substantial signing-on bonus of another €8m (£7.1m).

The report says his demands are far higher than what PSG are prepared to offer him and it’s expected the 23-year-old will now instruct his agent to secure him a transfer – and the wages he craves at the same time.

The player will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with interested overseas suitors from January 1.

Liverpool fans can expect to get a close-up look at Rabiot on Tuesday evening in the sides’ Champions League battle – with the French champions expected to play defender Marquinhos in an unusual position.

