Liverpool, Spurs target rejects new Schalke deal – report

Oli Fisher
Max Meyer: German wonderkid wanted by PL duo

Tottenham and Liverpool have been given a big boost in their hopes of signing a Schalke midfielder, according to reports.

Spurs have been tracking Max Meyer for some time now, but now they may have found the perfect time to make a move.

Sky Sports in Germany are claiming that the 21-year-old has rejected a new deal at Schalke, who finished 10th in the Bundesliga after losing 13 of their 34 league games.

It was claimed last year that the Gelsenkirchen club were looking for £45million in order to part with their starlet.

However, recent reports have suggested that around €20million (£17million) could be enough to tempt them to sell.

Meyer only managed two goals this season for Schalke, but has been linked with Liverpool as well as Spurs in the last few months.

