Liverpool, Spurs target rejects new Schalke deal – report
Tottenham and Liverpool have been given a big boost in their hopes of signing a Schalke midfielder, according to reports.
Spurs have been tracking Max Meyer for some time now, but now they may have found the perfect time to make a move.
Sky Sports in Germany are claiming that the 21-year-old has rejected a new deal at Schalke, who finished 10th in the Bundesliga after losing 13 of their 34 league games.
It was claimed last year that the Gelsenkirchen club were looking for £45million in order to part with their starlet.
However, recent reports have suggested that around €20million (£17million) could be enough to tempt them to sell.
Schalkes Max Meyer hat nach unseren Infos ein Angebot zur Vertragsverlängerung ausgeschlagen.
