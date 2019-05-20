Liverpool are not interested in signing £70m-rated Ajax centre-half Matthijs de Ligt this summer, according to reports.

De Ligt is one of Europe’s most-coveted players after captaining Ajax to an Eredivisie and Dutch Cup double this season.

The 19-year-old also inspired Ajax to a Champions League semi-final spot, but is expected to join Barcelona-bound midfielder Frenkie de Jong in leaving the club this summer.

Manchester United are also believed to be interested in De Ligt, having previously rejected him for being ‘significantly overweight’.

However, Liverpool and Barca have emerged as the frontrunners for his signature – only for the Liverpool Echo to claim that Jurgen Klopp’s men ‘have no plans to make a move’.

They deny that the Anfield outfit have entered negotiations over De Ligt and ‘are not trying to secure the services’ of the talented teenager, as Klopp ‘is happy’ with his current central defensive options.

The Reds chief feels that, with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip forming a fantastic partnership, Joe Gomez will ‘kick on’ and Dejan Lovren can provide more than adequate cover.

