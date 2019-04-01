Liverpool stance revealed as Barcelona worry over depressed €165m star

Barcelona are worried that midfielder Philippe Coutinho is in a state of depression amid links with a move to England, a report claims.

Coutinho chose to swap Anfield for the Nou Camp back in January 2018, joining the Catalan side in a colossal £142million (€165m) deal which made him the second most-expensive player of all time.

However he has struggled to hit the ground running at Barcelona, netting just four La Liga goals from 27 appearances so far this season amid concerns over his best position.

With those struggles, strong speculation has surfaced claiming that Manchester United are interested in a summer move, while Liverpool have also been linked with a shock attempt to re-sign him.

Stamford Bridge has been mentioned as a possible destination too, with Chelsea preparing to replace Eden Hazard should he move to Madrid.

Now, LaLiga expert Guillem Balague has provided an update on the situation, stating that the Brazil star’s mental state is causing complications.

“As I said, Barcelona have said we’re not getting rid of him, we’re not selling him,” he said on YouTube.

“Liverpool are not interested in bringing him back either for the money he would cost. They [Barcelona] said they’re not selling.

“So when Coutinho and his entourage realised they were not opening the door to him his representatives are putting out there an impression, via certain articles, that he would be willing to go.

“He’s told people in the national side that he’s willing to go and wants to test himself.

“Two things about that. One is that Barcelona don’t want to sell, you’re going to have to come round and try to improve and be the best you can be.

“Two, Barcelona are worried about Coutinho. Not because they don’t think he can play a role – but they feel he doesn’t come out of the melancholic state that he’s in.

“They want him to stay, they want him to prove his value. They think they may see it in the next few weeks or months.

“But they are worried about him and think he is depressed and down. I say depressed because that’s the word they use at the club.

“I’m telling you, right now, they are NOT getting rid of Coutinho.”

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!