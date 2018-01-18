Liverpool standing firm as star is refused Sunderland loan

Struggling Sunderland’s hopes of landing young Liverpool star Ben Woodburn on loan have reportedly suffered a fatal blow.

Black Cats boss Chris Coleman was hoping to land the 18-year-old on loan for the rest of the season, with the Daily Mail claiming that a deal had been agreed between the two clubs.

However, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is said to have vetoed the move in the wake of Philippe Coutinho’s switch to Barcelona.

Klopp is currently assessing his attacking options after the Brazilian’s exit, with the Reds being tipped to move for Sporting Lisbon star Gelson Martins or Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez as Courtinho’s potential replacement.

The news will be a devastating blow for Coleman, who managed Woodburn during time as Wales boss, particularly as the Championship strugglers have lost forward options Lewis Grabban and James Vaughan already this month.

As for Woodburn, he has featured just once for the Reds this season, although Klopp did indicate last month that he would not be sending all of his young players out on loan.

“We will see,” he said. “These boys are all really close, much closer than you can see when I do the squad.

“We have to decide at one point if it makes sense that they stay. For a lot of them, it makes sense that they stay here because we need them. For a few, maybe it makes a little bit less sense.

“We will see and nothing is decided so far. We will see which clubs are asking and then we have to make a decision whether it is good for the boy or not and all these things.

“But, really, for most of them there will be no transfer window. They will stay here.”