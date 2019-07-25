Origi admits he considered leaving; reveals reason for signing deal

Oli Fisher

Divock Origi has revealed that his gut feeling convinced him to stay at Liverpool and pen a new long-term deal rather than look for a new club.

Last season Origi earned himself cult-hero status with a stoppage-time derby winner against Everton before scoring twice in the 4-0 Champions League semi-final second leg success over Barcelona and then again in the final victory over Tottenham in Madrid.

Earlier in the month, the Belgium international signed a new contract having entered the final 12 months of his old deal.

He was reportedly stalling on the offer of a new one because of concerns over playing time, while he had been linked with Real Betis.

Reflecting on a whirlwind of a last 12 months, the former Lille star has revealed why he made the decision to stay.

“It is a lot to happen in a year,” Origi said. “And that’s the beauty of football.

“Winning the Champions League is a boy’s dream so it changes a lot in a player’s career. I finished last season very well and again in training I feel well. It is on me to show it on the pitch.

“I just sat down and I felt like I wanted to stay and help this team.

“I felt good, I just had to keep performing in training and I knew my chance would come. I felt like we could do something special.

“I just had to block everything out on the outside and focus on the right things. In football you never know 100%, it could have gone another way as well but that’s the choice I made.”

Origi netted on Wednesday night against Sporting Lisbon in a 2-2 draw as the Reds concluded their set of three preseason fixtures in the US.

 

