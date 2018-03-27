Liverpool star admits it will be hard to win place back

Simon Mignolet has admitted he knows it will be difficult to regain his position in the Liverpool starting line up – and will make a decision on his future at the club after the World Cup.

Mignolet was dislodged as the Reds’ first-choice goalkeeper by Loris Karius, and Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the German will remain as number one for the rest of the season.

The Belgian has admitted he has held conversations with Klopp over where his future lies, and was quoted saying he is ready to remain with the club, and fight to get his spot back.

Despite that, Mignolet has now stated that he will wait until after he represents his country in Russia during the summer, before deciding on his future.

“I don’t know what the future holds for me,” said Mignolet, who is expected to start for Belgium in their friendly against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday evening.

“I have three years left on my contract at Liverpool.

“Of course I want to play. The coach knows that, and I have talked about it with him. I will think about my future after the World Cup.

“I keep focused, just in case. An injury, a suspension, anything can happen and change the course of a season. I stay professional in order to be ready.”

When asked about being dropped in favour of Karius, Mignolet – speaking to La Derniere Heure in Belgium – said: “I was disappointed. In football, it’s rare to get a clear answer, but sometimes you have to let things go. I know that becoming number one again won’t be easy.

“I mustn’t let my head drop. I have always worked and I continue to do so.

“The boys in the squad even tell me to calm things down in terms of the amount of work I do, but it’s in my nature.”

