Liverpool star admits Klopp is using him in unnatural position

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted that he is naturally better suited to a different position than the one Jurgen Klopp uses him in.

The England international has nailed down the starting right-back spot under Klopp since his breakthrough into the first-team fold, having made 20 Premier League appearances this term.

Alexander-Arnold was even presented with the match ball in recognition of his hat-trick of assists in Liverpool’s 5-0 win over Watford, and he has revealed who inspired him growing up.

He told BBC Sport: “When I was younger I was always a defensive centre-mid player – someone who liked to get on the ball and make things happen. But now it is up to the manager [Jurgen Klopp].

“I am happy to play wherever the boss wants me. At the moment he sees me as a full-back and I am happy there. It is important to bring in different dimensions to the position.

“When I was growing up Ashley Cole came in and showed that you don’t just have to be a defender. You can go forward and attack. He showed what full-backs can be.

“The dream is to win everything possible for my club and country. I want to be a legend for Liverpool and England. Hopefully one day I can be captain for them both.”