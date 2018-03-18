Liverpool star admits players love Mo Salah just as much as fans

Defender Joe Gomez admits Liverpool’s players enjoy watching forward Mohamed Salah in full flow as much as their fans do.

The Egypt international became the first Reds player since Luis Suarez in December 2013 against Norwich to score four times in a game as Watford were demolished 5-0 at Anfield.

Salah is close to recreating the magic effect the Uruguayan had over the team when they almost won the league in 2013-14 and he is just three away from Suarez’s total of 31 league goals in a single season, having already taken his tally in all competitions to 36.

The first and third goals of his first Reds hat-trick had a Lionel Messi-like quality to them; dumping Miguel Britos on his backside for the opener before sneaking in a shot through a crowd of players while falling over for the third.

Asked what effect Salah, who also provided the assist for Roberto Firmino’s audacious backheel through his legs for Liverpool’s third on the night, has on the team Gomez said: “It is indescribable.

“The goals he brings are invaluable and he is just so good to play with. It was a pleasure to be out there,” he told LFCTV.

“He’s a special player; he is special to watch and I think we on the pitch enjoy it as much as the fans do.

“The fact he has so many assists (nine in the Premier League) shows he is bringing more than just his goals.

“He’s a positive person and a great guy to be around. He just gets on the ball and does what he does.

“He complements the team so well with Bobby (Firmino) and Sadio (Mane) and the front three anyone in the world would fear them. They all showed their quality in different ways.”