Liverpool star admits watching Man City heaps the pressure on

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has admitted that he feels the pressure watching Man City play as a dramatic Premier League title race nears its conclusion.

City and Liverpool are locked in a Premier League title tussle, with Pep Guardiola’s men a point ahead of their Merseyside rivals.

Mane wants City to slip up every time they play, but admits he finds it difficult to watch them in action.

“I think the truth is Manchester City is one place below,” he exclusively told Sky Sports – speaking prior to City’s 2-0 win at Fulham on Saturday that took them back to the top of table.

“Of course we are more focused on ourselves, but sometimes we look when Manchester is playing, we have more pressure than if we play ourselves!

“I want them to lose, and they are so good, and sometimes it’s difficult for them to lose.”

Liverpool host Tottenham on Sunday and Mane feels that the unpredictable nature of the Premier League means it is hard to classify what their hardest game of their title run-in is.

He Senegal star added: “It could be [the toughest game], but people expect the only tough games to be against the top six, but sometimes that’s not the case because it’s unpredictable.

“It could be Southampton. Sometimes you win easily with the top six, and sometimes you get a difficult game, but it’s the same with the teams at the bottom of the table.

“So it would be a bit silly to say Tottenham would be the biggest game.”