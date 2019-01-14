Liverpool’s new flexible friend Fabinho has laughed off claims he has been targeted by PSG this month – but has confirmed they have tried to sign him in the last.

The Ligue 1 giants are in the market for new midfielder this month as they look to plug the gap set to be left by the departing Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot has been squeezed out at the Parc des Princes after informing the club he’s not willing to sign a new deal; a free transfer summer switch to Barcelona looks most likely, though Liverpool have also been linked.

As such, the French giants are said to be turning their attention to the Premier League for a suitable replacement – and Fabinho’s name is one that has cropped up.

However, the Brazilian star – who showed himself a more than capable central defender at Brighton on Saturday, despite joining the Reds as a midfielder – believes the link was little more than foul play by French-based media, with the story first emerging before a key Champions League battle between the sides.

“I never thought of going elsewhere,” Fabinho told L’Equipe.

“I know a lot of things were written in the newspapers, but it wasn’t true. What’s funny is that this PSG loan story came out just before our Champions League match [on November 28].

“I had already experienced a similar story the day before the Coupe de la Ligue final between PSG and Monaco [in March 2018]. It’s a strange coincidence, isn’t it?”

“If I had to sign at PSG, it’s the year before it could have been done,” Fabinho added.

“They were very interested, I talked a lot with Antero Henrique [PSG’s sporting director] and the club’s leaders, but it didn’t work. The year after, I did not wait for them and then I thought it was time to leave France.”

PSG, however, do look likely to make a raid on the Premier League, with Watford star Abdoulaye Doucoure indicating he is ready to say yes to their strong transfer interest.

