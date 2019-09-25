Liverpool star caught up in crisis situation over national team future

Mohamed Salah’s future with the Egyptian national team is under question after the country failed to vote for him in FIFA’s The Best awards.

Liverpool forward Salah came fourth in the voting for the world player of the year award, behind Cristiano Ronaldo, club teammate Virgil Van Dijk and winner Lionel Messi.

However, it has now been uncovered that neither Egypt’s captain Ahmed Elmohamady nor Olympic team coach Shawky Ghareeb registered their votes for Salah – despite their claims to the contrary.

As mentioned in The Mirror, the Egyptian media consider the situation to be a crisis, which could see Salah walk away from the national team altogether.

Salah, however, denied the row by tweeting a picture of himself with the caption: “No matter how they try to change my love for you and your people they will not…”

مهما حاولوا يغيروا حبي ليكي ولناسك مش هيعرفوا❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/CgM7w1xKXY — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) September 24, 2019

The Egyptian Football Federation will now launch an investigation in an effort to heal the rift with the winger.

