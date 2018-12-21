Liverpool star claims friends told him he got Mourinho the sack

Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri has revealed that friends have labelled him the man who got rid of Jose Mourinho, following his match-winning display against Manchester United last weekend.

The Swiss star came on as a second-half substitute for Jurgen Klopp’s side at Anfield last Sunday, and his deflected double strike gave Liverpool a 3-1 win over their bitter rivals on Merseyside.

That victory left the Reds 19 points clear of a beleaguered United at the Premier League summit and got Mourinho the sack on Tuesday.

Shaqiri’s phone has since been buzzing with messages joking about the repercussions of his goals.

“I had a lot of messages from my friends when it happened,” Shaqiri said in an interview with The Guardian.

“There were a lot of good messages about the United game at first and then, when the news came out about Mourinho, I had messages saying: ‘That’s your fault!’ But this is football sometimes.

“I don’t think it was just because we won that game that United wanted to change their manager.

“There were other reasons but it means the game goes down in history. It will always be in my history too.”

