Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson insists his side will not get downbeat despite their undefeated start not being enough to put them at the top of the Premier League pile.

The Reds have made the 7th best start to a season in English top-flight history, picking up twelve wins in their opening fifteen games and yet to taste league defeat.

For all their phenomenal work however, one of their rivals have displayed even more impressive form and the lead the way by two points, that side being Manchester City.

Pep Guradiola’s men have racked up thirteen league wins this season, scoring 45 goals in the process and like Liverpool, are yet to be beaten.

The Scotland international told Sky Sports that he doesn’t expect City to drop points any time soon, and has his eyes set on the 3 January clash between the two as the clash which could turn Liverpool’s fortunes.

“The only result we can control against Manchester City is the one when they play us, other than that we can’t.

“We need to focus on our own results. We need to keep picking up the three points.

“When you look at it and say ‘you’d be unbeaten at the start of December’, you [think] you’d be at the top of the league – but we’re not. We’re still chasing City.

“It’s been a good start for us, and we need to keep going, keep focusing on what we’re doing instead of looking at anyone else.

“We’re controlling what we’re doing right now, and if we keep putting the pressure on City, I’m sure it will go right to the end.”