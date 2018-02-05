Liverpool star compared to Messi after outstanding display

Liverpool star Mo Salah was compared to Lionel Messi after his stunning double strike against Tottenham on Sunday.

Salah scored an opportunist opening goal in the thrilling 2-2 draw but his second was pure genius and left former Reds skipper Jamie Carragher purring on Sky Sports.

“The only (other) man who can score that goal is Messi,” said Carragher.

“If you think of Messi scoring goals, that’s what he does in the tight areas and dinks it over the goalkeeper.”

Salah has now scored 28 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions in his first season with the Reds and another former Liverpool star, Graeme Souness, also paid tribute to the Egyptian after the game.

“There is so much to admire about this: his strength, his change of direction and his low centre of gravity,” said Souness.

“If you look at Salah, he can resist a challenge. He looks to have really powerful thighs. He can change direction very quickly.”

Adding to the adulation was Reds chief Jurgen Klopp: “It was a fantastic goal, it was an outstanding goal, it was an outstanding performance.

“He was a threat the whole 90 minutes that’s true.”

