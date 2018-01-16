Liverpool star considering his future after latest Klopp snub

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has hinted that he is considering his future after Loris Karius surpassed him as the club’s No.1.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp surprisingly opted for Karius over Mignolet for Sunday’s thrilling 4-3 win over Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Despite being at fault for Leroy Sane’s equaliser, Klopp confirmed that Karius “will stay in goal” for Liverpool’s next match.

With just a fortnight remaining in the winter transfer window, Mignolet now faces a big decision over where he wants his future to lie, as reported by This Is Anfield.

And speaking to Sporza, the 29-year-old admitted: “Klopp told me that honestly and personally in that interview [on Sunday], of course I am not satisfied with that, but I always have to respect the trainer’s decision.

“After everything that has happened this season, I know where I stand, and the situation has become clearer.

“I always try to stay calm, and I have already grown stronger from such situations.

“But of course I also have to think about my own future, the only thing I can do is focus on the training and do my best.

“I’m [nearly] 30 years old and the World Cup is coming. This situation can not last too long, that’s clear. I can not say more about it.”

Mignolet was also miffed at his treatment during the busy festive period, when he went from captain against Burnley to being dropped from the side just four days later.

“Ten days ago, after the game against Burnley, I had a conversation with Klopp,” he added.

“In the Christmas period we had rotated again and I felt that that was not a healthy situation for a ‘keeper.

“Klopp then told me what Sunday has confirmed before and after the match. Of course I’m not happy with that, but no strong words have come afterwards.”