Liverpool star Coutinho ‘waiting for Barcelona offer’ – report

Reports in Spain suggest Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is interested in a move to La Liga giants Barcelona.

On Friday Spanish outlet Sport revealed Barcelona have made Coutinho their number one target for next summer.

And this weekend they suggest Coutinho is aware of the Catalan club’s interest, and is keen on a move to the Camp Nou.

Coutinho has been in impressive for so far this season, helping Liverpool to the top of the Premier League and starring with a wonder goal in Brazil’s 3-0 win over Argentina.

Barca boss Luis Enrique wants to unite the 24-year-old with international team-mate Neymar, while former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez is also among their ranks.

Coutinho has previously insisted he is happy at Anfield, but Barca would be able to offer a significant pay rise.

The former Inter Milan attacking midfielder currently earns around £80,000-a-week, according to the Liverpool Echo, which is much less than the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Daniel Sturridge.

