Andy Robertson has backed Kieran Tierney to make the right choice for the good of his career as the Celtic left-back continues to be linked with a move to Arsenal.

The Gunners have enjoyed a successful, if not, at times frustrating, summer so far, with deals for Dani Ceballos and William Saliba sorted last week and a mega £72m deal for Nicolas Pepe thought to be close to completion.

But efforts to sign Tierney from Celtic have continued to fall short, with Arsenal thought to have seen three offers to bring in the Scotland star fall short, with Celtic determined to hold on to their star – or at the least, not sell him for less than their valuation.

Reports last week claimed Arsenal had seen a third bid – believed to be for £25m – rejected by Celtic for the player.

However, amid claims the Gunners will continue to pursue the player and could yet reach an agreement before the transfer window shuts on August 8, Robertson is backing the player to make the best choice for the good of his career.

“I’ve played with KT for Scotland and he’s played right-back and centre back. I’ve watched him and he’s a very good footballer,” Liverpool star Robertson told Sky Sports. “Last season he obviously had his injury problems.

“Whatever happens with KT is up to him and the people around him. He’ll make the right choice. He’s a Celtic boy through and through and you can’t take that away from him.

“Let’s see how it unfolds. Good luck to him whatever he does.”

Ancelotti rules out Napoli bid for Tierney

Arsenal had expected to face strong competition from Napoli for the Scotland star, but their manager Carlo Ancelotti, while admitting his admiration for the player, has ruled his side out of the running for Tierney.

“Honestly, I’m not interesting in signing him, Ancelotti said over the weekend. “He is a really good young left-back but he is a Celtic player.

“We are looking for a lot of players for this coming season but he is a Celtic player and we have two good left backs. But honestly I can say he is a really good player.”

