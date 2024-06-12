Liverpool star endorses sensational hijack of Man Utd deal, with bid coming this week

The battle to sign Joao Neves is heating up, with Liverpool reportedly poised to launch a big-money offer for the Manchester United target after he received praise from Diogo Jota.

With Casemiro past his best and looking likely to head to the Saudi Pro League, Man Utd need a new defensive midfielder to replace the 32-year-old and become Kobbie Mainoo’s long-term partner. Man Utd regularly scout the Portuguese top flight for new players and have landed on Benfica’s Neves and Sporting Lisbon star Morten Hjulmand as potential solutions to their midfield problems.

Benfica have tried to tie Neves down to a new contract to reward the 19-year-old for his excellent performances, even though his current deal already runs for another four years.

Neves has rejected Benfica’s advances though, much to the delight of Man Utd chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

DON’T MISS – Liverpool midfield targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window

The Red Devils have opened the bidding at €60million (£50.5m) for the midfield enforcer, though this was brushed aside by Benfica.

Man Utd have been tipped to return with an improved proposal after learning that Benfica ideally want Neves’ €120m (£101m) exit clause to be paid in full.

But Man Utd are not the only English giant aiming to bring Neves to the Premier League.

According to the latest reports in Portugal, Arne Slot and Liverpool have identified the teenage talent as an important target for the 2024-25 season and are set to thunder into the race with a bid of their own.

Liverpool transfers: Joao Neves bid coming

That offer will arrive in the next few days, meaning it is highly likely to emerge before the end of the week.

It is not yet known how much Liverpool are willing to pay for the Portugal star, but they have will have to bid far more than £50.5m after seeing Man Utd’s own bid get laughed off.

Arsenal have also been backed to enter the bidding war for Neves, though their move for Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi appears to be back on.

Neves moving to Anfield would delight Portugal team-mate and Liverpool ace Jota. While on international duty, Jota said about the youngster: “Joao Neves has the quality and the mindset to go really far.”

Jota has become the latest top Premier League star to praise Neves. Bruno Fernandes said back in March: “I don’t know if [the] Man Utd rumours are true, but I know he is ready for that big jump.

“He is an excellent player, he’s with the national team. That’s also why the big clubs are after him.”

Man City ace Bernardo Silva, meanwhile, said recently: “I’d tell him to go to Manchester City. It’s not easy. He’s a player who, given his success last season, has many clubs wanting him.

“As a Portuguese and a player I like, I’d like to see him alongside me. But I want the best for him.”

Silva added: “Guardiola? I don’t need to convince him. Joao Neves is already convincing because of the way he works and the energy he brings to the game.

“He won’t be a cheap player, it won’t be easy for many clubs to get in on the act.

“Let him make his decision, let it be what’s best for him. If he keeps up this energy, he has a very good future ahead of him.”

READ MORE – Every brilliant teenager Man Utd have been linked with as Ratcliffe ignites bold new transfer strategy: Neves, Yoro…