Liverpool star faces axe after being labelled ‘obstinate’ and ‘listless’

Divock Origi is rumoured to have played his last game for Wolfsburg after another poor showing for the Bundesliga outfit at the weekend.

It was not that long ago that both Liverpool and Wolfsburg were said to be in talks over the possibility of the Belgian moving to Germany on a permanent deal.

However, things appear to have taken a dramatic turn, with Wolfsburg currently sitting 15th in the table and level on points with Mainz, who are in the relegation play-off spot.

Origi, who has scored five goals this season, has been playing regularly for Die Wolfe this season but his recent performances have been so poor that he was even hauled before half-time against Hoffenheim at the weekend.

German outlet SportBuzzer.de reported the utter displeasure from sporting director Olaf Rebbe at Origi’s display.

He said: “We’ll talk to him behind closed doors. That was not a good performance from Divock, you have to stick to it. It must be analyzed how such 42 minutes come about. That was not what we agreed with him during the week.”

Head coach Bruno Labbadia had been expected to leave Origi out of the game at the weekend after a poor run of form, so his inclusion from the start was something of a surprise to many, according to the report on This Is Anfield.

But the early withdrawal in the 3-0 loss has subsequently sparked speculation that Origi’s place is now heavily under threat, with criticism aimed his way for “dispassionate performances” and being “obstinate and listless.”

That leaves Origi’s long-term future under a cloud as there is highly unlikely to be a place for him at Liverpool when he returns, especially with the front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah performing so well and Jurgen Klopp also likely to bring in and out and out striker this summer.

It leaves Origi with an uncertain future ahead of a World Cup summer in which he hopes to travel to Russia with Belgium.

