Liverpool star feels lifted after early season struggles

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has admitted he has been given a confidence boost by his stunning strike in the win at Burnley.

The Senegal star smashed home with his weaker left foot for only his second Premier League goal since August as the Reds triumphed at Turf Moor.

Mane was Liverpool’s star man last season with 13 goals, one behind top scorer Philippe Coutinho, despite missing a month while he was at the African Cup of Nations and his season ending in early April with a knee injury.

The 25-year-old, who was suspended at the start of the season and has also been troubled by a hamstring injury, has been outshone by the three other members of ‘The Fab Four’ and has looked out of sorts at times.

However, his brilliant strike against the Clarets has given him a real lift: “It was important for myself and the team.

“I am trying to give my best to help the team. At the moment it is not easy, it was very difficult.

“I think it pushed me up to get more confidence to help the team.”

Mane, who will head to Africa with Reds team-mate Mo Salah on Thursday for the African Football’s Player of the Year award ceremony, has also hailed the arrival of former Southampton team-mate Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

“I think he will be big for us and will help us. He is a great player. I think he will help the team,” he added.