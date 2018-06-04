Liverpool star finally agrees Juventus switch; medical this week

Emre Can has finally agreed a four-year deal with Juventus and will reportedly fly to Turin for a medical this week.

The German international is out of contract at Liverpool this summer and despite being offered an extension at Anfield he has decided to move to the Serie A champions, according to Sky Italy.

The 24-year-old was a regular in Jurgen Klopp’s side up until suffering an injury against Watford in mid-March, although he did return to the team as a sub in the Champions League final – an appearance that now seems certain to be his final one for the club.

Can has made 167 appearances for the Reds, after arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014, scoring 14 goals in the process and proved to be a real fan favourite.

His absence will not be felt too badly at Anfield after Liverpool announced the recent signing of Fabinho from Monaco, while Naby Keita will soon complete his move and Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir is also a major target.

