Liverpool star Firmino selects his top 3 goals of last season

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has chosen his second strike in the home game against Swansea City as his best goal of last season.

Firmino was often deployed as a centre-forward by manager Jurgen Klopp, with Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho just behind him.

He managed 12 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, helping the Reds finish 4th and qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2014.

The Brazilian told LFC Magazine: “If you asked me for the best three goals I scored, I’d say Palace away in third place, the one at Stoke next, and then that second goal against Swansea.

“I had to react very quickly and I dominated the ball with my chest. My only thought then was to shoot straightaway.”

Firmino was also quizzed on the prospect of playing European football next season.

“Last season it was sad that we had no European games but we worked hard and now we’re really looking forward to them next season.

“We’ll have more games to play but I would play twice a week if I could. It shows the team is moving in the right direction.”