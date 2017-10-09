Liverpool star holds his nerve as Egypt book World Cup spot

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah’s stoppage-time penalty earned Egypt a 2-1 win against Congo and a place in the World Cup finals for the first time since 1990.

Salah, whose goal just after the hour-mark had been cancelled out by Congo’s Arnold Bouka-Moutou in the 88th-minute in Alexandria, converted from the spot in the fourth minute of time added on.

Victory extended Egypt’s lead at the top of African qualifying Group E to four points with one game remaining and will see them at the finals for the first time since Italia 90.

Fans at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria were already celebrating victory when Bouka-Moutou cancelled out Salah’s opener with two minutes to go.

But deep in added time Egypt were awarded a penalty and Salah held his nerve to send the goalkeeper the wrong way and spark scenes of joy at the stadium.

Egypt, the second country to qualify for Russia 2018 from Africa after Nigeria, have won the Africa Nations Cup on four occasions, in 1998, 2006, 2008 and 2010, but have had little previous success in qualifying for the World Cup.