Trent Alexander-Arnold reckons Liverpool could look back on Sunday’s win at Fulham as their most important win of the season.

Alexander-Arnold played 90 minutes as the Reds ended a tough, but successful, week with a 2-1 win at the Championship-bound Cottagers on Sunday – when they were well below their best.

Having beaten Burnley and Bayern Munich in the build up to the game at Craven Cottage, the Reds were not at their best and needed a James Milner penalty to earn the three points after Ryan Babel’s strike had cancelled out Sadio Mane’s early opener.

Alexander-Arnold said: “At the business end of the season, three points, especially on days like that when you get tested, concede a goal, which is never good, to be able to bounce back and show our character was good for us.

“These are the ones that maybe go unnoticed during the season, but they’re vitally important for us.

“And I think we’ll probably look back at the end of the season and think that, whatever the outcome may be, this game was hugely important for us.”

The win at Craven Cottage allowed Liverpool to return to the top of the Premier League, but there are likely to be plenty of twists and turns between now and the end of the campaign, with Manchester City having a game in hand and another to be rearranged to make room for their FA Cup semi-final in April.

That could allow Liverpool to build a bigger lead, but Alexander-Arnold is not making any title promises.

“I’m not even sure when their game in hand is or what the situation with the table is,” he admitted.

“It’s important for us to just focus on ourselves. It’s a bit cliched, but that’s the main thing for us.

“Just try and be the best that we can be, and hopefully at the end of the season we’ll be coming away with some silverware.

“It all comes from the manager. Everything we do comes from the manager.

“We try and go out there and play in the way he wants us to play, go and do the things that he wants us to do, so it’s important for us to think the way he wants us to think as well.”

The 20-year-old has nailed down the right-back spot in Jurgen Klopp’s side this season – despite admitting recently he is being used “out of position” by his manager.