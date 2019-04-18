Liverpool star in worrying admission he is clueless how to stop Messi

Virgil van Dijk has admitted he does not know how he will stop Lionel Messi when Liverpool meet Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firminho and Virgil van Dijk were on the scoresheet as Wednesday’s 4-1 win in Porto secured a last-four meeting between the Premier League leaders and LaLiga’s top side.

The mouth-watering clash is in danger of making Liverpool’s upcoming fixtures against Cardiff and Huddersfield look a little mundane by comparison.

Asked how his side might stop Lionel Messi and all, the Netherlands international admitted he isn’t sure.

“I don’t know, we’ll see.” he told Viasport. “It’s going to be a great match-up for all of us.

“Obviously we’re very happy to be in the semi-final again and that’s the only thing I can say. It’s about doing it all together, it’s never one versus one, it’s never just me against a particular striker.

“It’s always us against everyone and I think that’s the only way we can defend well. It’s going to be very hard and I think he’s the best player in the world but we’ll see.”