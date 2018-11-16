Dejan Lovren called the entire Spain squad a “bunch of pu**ies” in a rant at Sergio Ramos after their UEFA Nations League clash.

Lovren and Ramos have been in a war of words for some time, with the Liverpool centre-half laying into his counterpart earlier this month.

Ramos refused to bite on Lovren’s comments ahead of their game against Croatia on Thursday.

“I’ve said it many times. I don’t know if these things are said out of frustration or for other reasons,” he told a news conference.

“I’m not going to answer Lovren or whoever wants to win three front pages or start the news bulletin. Everyone wins things for himself on the pitch.”

Croatia emerged as 3-2 winners in a pulsating match, with Tin Jedvaj scoring the decisive goal in stoppage time after Ramos had equalised from the penalty spot.

After the game, Lovren took great pleasure in revelling in the victory on Instagram live.

“Ha ha! 3-2!” Lovren is reported to have said.

“Go ahead and talk now buddy. Buddy! Elbowed him good.

“They are a bunch of p******.”

He then covered the Spain badge stitched onto his shirt and added: “Only this side [Croatia] is worthy. Now to beat England and walk out like a boss!”

