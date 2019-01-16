Liverpool star left fuming over fake quotes printed on Sun back page

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has reportedly been left ‘fuming’ after The Sun printed a back-page story claiming that he fired shots at Manchester City.

They quote the Senegal star as saying: “This is not a team of chokers. We will be champions.”

But the Liverpool Echo now claim that Mane is ‘fuming over comments attributed to him regarding the Premier League title race’.

The Sun are banned from Liverpool and players at the club routinely refuse interviews with the newspaper.

The newspaper claims that Mane gave ‘an interview at the recent African Player of the Year awards’ but the Echo say that the player ‘is adamant that he said no such thing and that the quotes aren’t genuine’.

Other quotes attributed to Mane are that “Man City are not better than we are”.

Tomorrow's Sun Sport back page: Sadio Mane taunts Man City by saying Liverpool won't choke https://t.co/oMx3ci2KO7 pic.twitter.com/RbIk6r1XIT — Sun Sport (@SunSport) January 15, 2019

