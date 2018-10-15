Liverpool star makes glaring admission about post World Cup fatigue

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has admitted that he is still feeling the effects of his country’s World Cup campaign.

The centre-back was a huge part of the Croatia side which made it to the World Cup final, knocking out England in the semis on the way.

Lovren didn’t make his first start this season until September 26 in the League Cup against Chelsea, his most recent game coming against Manchester City on October 7.

The 29-year-old was asked about Harry Kane’s perceived struggles after the goalless draw in Rijeka on Friday night, admitting that he is not alone in his fatigue.

“It is not only him,” said the Liverpool star.

“A lot of Croatian players are exhausted emotionally. It is the same for England, trying to get over not going to the final.

“Even Luka (Modric) said to me he is struggling. It takes so much out of you, emotionally and physically.

“Eventually they will get their best form, but it will take time.

“They felt these emotions about how the fans would react in England. It really wasn’t easy.

“Then you have such a short period of rest. It is not so easy to adapt straight away.

“It just isn’t the same if you haven’t started from day one in pre-season. I haven’t even had a pre-season with my team.

“The most important thing is to get your form but all the players are having this period of adaptation.”

Fancy news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.