Liverpool star on invincibles talk; claims Man Utd are in false position

Georginio Wijnaldum believes Liverpool would be wise not to underestimate Manchester United on Sunday after explaining why Jose Mourninho’s side are in a “false position” in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are the only remaining unbeaten team in England’s top five divisions and are enjoying their best ever start to a domestic season but midfielder Wijnaldum does not believe they are invincible and must maintain their work-rate to preserve that record.

When asked if they can go the season unbeaten, the Dutchman issued an emphatic response.

“Invincible? No, not really. We know we have to do a lot to not lose games and even more to win it,” he said.

“We know we have to give a good performance every week to continue the run we are in.

“I don’t really think we are invincible and if we think that we have a manager that would put both feet on the ground.”

The next test comes on Sunday at home to arch-rivals United, who despite already being 16 points behind in seventh place will pose a threat at Anfield.

Wijnaldum believes Mourinho’s side are undergoing a blip and are in a false position, which is why they will not underestimate them.

“Things can happen, everyone can have a bad season,” he said.

“I think the year before I came Liverpool finished eighth so those things can happen. That does not mean they are not a good team with good players.

“Last season with the same players they finished second. One season goes well, one season a little bit more difficult.

“It doesn’t mean they have a bad team: they have good players, a good manager, and they know how to manage games and win games – or not to lose games. It is going to be difficult.”

United manager Mourinho has already confirmed three of his starters at Anfield on Sunday.

